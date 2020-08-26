Cher’s former Miami Beach mansion seeks $22 million

An opportunity to live like the Goddess of Pop just surfaced in Miami Beach, where Cher’s former waterfront mansion has hit the market for $22 million.

Found in the guard-gated community of La Gorce Island, the posh estate was a nice investment for the famed singer-songwriter. She nearly tripled her money in the mid-’90s, buying it for $1.5 million in 1993 and selling it three years later for $4.35 million.

Today, the property holds an 11,460-square-foot home surrounded by courtyards, fountains and manicured lawns. Out back, loggias lined with Saltillo tile open to a lap pool, spa and private dock with 158 feet of water frontage.

A grand two-story foyer with dual staircases kicks things off, leading to column-lined living spaces with whitewashed ceilings, tile floors and arched doorways. A wood-and-marble buffet anchors the dining room, and other highlights include an office, media room, game room, gym and wet bar.

Six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms are spread across three stories, and the master suite opens to one of multiple decks on the back of the home. A guesthouse completes the property.

Cher gained popularity in the folk-rock duo Sonny & Cher with the hit song “I Got You Babe” in the 1960s. The 74-year-old has sold more than 100 million records over the course of her decades-spanning career, and her accolades include a Grammy, Emmy, Oscar and three Golden Globes.

Last year, Cher sold her English Country-style home in the Beverly Hills Post Office area for $2.07 million, The Times reported.

Lourdes Alatriste of Engel & Voelkers Coconut Grove holds the listing.