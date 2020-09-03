Spacious homes for $500,000 in Riverside County
Here’s a look at homes with more than 3,000 square feet asking roughly $500,000 in Winchester, Hemet and Lake Elsinore in Riverside County.
WINCHESTER: A fully paid solar system with 26 panels tops this price-reduced home with mountain views.
Address: 34416 Waltham Place, Winchester, 92596
Listed for: $515,000 for four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms in 3,323 square feet (7,841-square-foot lot)
Features: Tall ceilings; arched windows; Juliet balcony; bonus room
About the area: In the 92596 ZIP Code, based on 51 sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $450,000, up 5.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
HEMET: Set on nearly an acre, this property’s main highlight is an indoor swimming pool and spa attached to the back of the home.
Address: 43120 Johnston Ave., Hemet, 92544
Listed for: $500,000 for four bedrooms, four bathrooms in 3,484 square feet (0.91-acre lot)
Features: Dramatic stone fireplace; wet bar; wood-paneled office; front-facing balcony with mountain views
About the area: In the 92544 ZIP Code, based on 65 sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $300,000, up 4.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
LAKE ELSINORE: A rotunda entry marks the front of this two-story home that backs up to a mountain in Canyon Hills.
Address: 31941 Flowerhill Drive, Lake Elsinore, 92532
Listed for: $499,999 for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 3,397 square feet (9,583-square-foot lot)
Features: Two garages; trellis-topped patio; fire pit; three community pools
About the area: In the 92532 ZIP Code, based on 55 sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $424,000, up 1.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
WINCHESTER: Drought-tolerant gardens surround this 2018 traditional-style home with earthy tones on the outside and gallery-white walls on the inside.
Address: 31071 Calle Cercal, Winchester, 92596
Listed for: $539,950 for four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms in 3,070 square feet (5,227-square-foot lot)
Features: Two-story entry; guest suite; upper-level loft; covered patio
About the area: In the 92596 ZIP Code, based on 51 sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $450,000, up 5.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
HEMET: This equestrian compound with a main house, guest cottage, horse corral and stable boasts the largest lot of the bunch at 1.5 acres.
Address: 41150 Quail Road, Hemet, 92544
Listed for: $550,000 for five bedrooms, four bathrooms in 3,048 square feet (1.5-acre lot)
Features: Custom dome fireplace; remodeled kitchen; citrus trees; covered patios
About the area: In the 92544 ZIP Code, based on 65 sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $300,000, up 4.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
LAKE ELSINORE: Dramatic arches front this spacious five-bedroom home with a billiards room and spa inside a gated community.
Address: 35585 Desert Rose Way, Lake Elsinore, 92532
Listed for: $499,999 for five bedrooms, three bathrooms in 3,525 square feet (7,841-square-foot lot)
Features: Front garden; open floor plan; covered patio; solar panels
About the area: In the 92532 ZIP Code, based on 55 sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $424,000, up 1.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
Inside the homes of the rich and famous.
Glimpse their lives and latest real estate deals in our weekly Hot Property newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.