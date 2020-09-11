‘Jane the Virgin’ star Gina Rodriguez parts with Westchester farmhouse

Gina Rodriguez is making moves in Westchester. A year after buying a Tudor-style spot in the Westside neighborhood for $2.42 million, the actress of “Jane the Virgin” fame has sold a smaller home in the same area for $1.81 million.

That’s $110,000 more that she paid for the house in 2017, records show.

At 1,900 square feet, the farmhouse-inspired bungalow is about half the size of her new place, but it manages to fit in three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a bright, open floor plan punctuated by yellow accents.

The farmhouse-inspired bungalow in the Kentwood neighborhood has three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and 1,900 square feet of living space. (Google Earth)

The exterior is sheathed in white shingles. Inside, white walls and beamed ceilings top hardwood floors in the common spaces. The kitchen — complete with a tile backsplash, center island and farmhouse sink — is the space’s centerpiece.

Glass doors in the family room and master suite open outside, where a fenced backyard holds a dining patio, lawn and box planters. The two-car garage was converted to “entertainment space,” according to marketing materials for the property.

Rodriguez, 36, appeared in “Army Wives” and “The Bold and the Beautiful” before starring as Jane Villanueva in the satirical comedy series “Jane the Virgin” starting in 2014. Since then, her credits include “Big Mouth,” “Annihilation” and the lead role in Netflix’s animated series “Carmen Sandiego.”

Brandon Arlington and James Scott Suarez of Keller Williams Realty were the listing agents. Stephanie Younger of Compass represented the buyer.