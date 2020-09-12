Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Home of the Week: Adding more polish to a Mar Vista modern

The Mar Vista modern, listed for $3.995 million, draws the eyes upward with its sloping, triangular roof and floor-to-ceiling windows that rise with the roofline.  (Daniel Chavkin)
Inside, the 3,082-square-foot floor plan has been updated with leathered stone countertops and hand-glazed Heath tile.   (Daniel Chavkin)
The floors are a mix of maple wood and polished concrete.   (Daniel Chavkin)
The modern showplace, built in 2000, has come a long way from its bungalow roots.
  (Daniel Chavkin)
There are four bedrooms and four bathrooms in 3,082 square feet.  (Daniel Chavkin)
(Daniel Chavkin)
Features include walls of glass, wood decks, covered patios and a double-sided wood-burning fireplace.  (Daniel Chavkin)
At the far end of the grounds is a separate structure that serves as an office/guest suite.  (Daniel Chavkin)
(Daniel Chavkin)
Ipe wood decking runs level with a lap swimming pool.  (Daniel Chavkin)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
Sep. 12, 2020
5 AM
This modern showplace has come a long way from its bungalow roots. During its original reimagining in 2000, architects Ron Godfredsen and Danna Sigal expanded the bungalow outward while adding the triangular roof that creates a canopy for outdoor living areas. A more recent renovation added further polish to the design in the form of leathered stone counters, Heath ceramic tile and a combination of walnut and poured-concrete floors.

Location: 3418 Halderman St., Los Angeles, 90066

Asking price: $3.995 million

Built: 2000

Living area: 3,082 square feet, four bedrooms, four bathrooms

Lot size: 0.26 acres

Features: Walls of glass; wood decks; covered patios; double-sided wood-burning fireplace; guesthouse; swimming pool

About the area: In the 90066 ZIP Code, based on 33 sales, the median price for single-family home sales in July was $1.66 million, a 14.5% increase year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Brain Linder and Rick Grahn, Compass (310) 592-5417

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.

Hot Property
Neal J. Leitereg

Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures. Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times.

