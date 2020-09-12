Home of the Week: Adding more polish to a Mar Vista modern
(Daniel Chavkin)
This modern showplace has come a long way from its bungalow roots. During its original reimagining in 2000, architects Ron Godfredsen and Danna Sigal expanded the bungalow outward while adding the triangular roof that creates a canopy for outdoor living areas. A more recent renovation added further polish to the design in the form of leathered stone counters, Heath ceramic tile and a combination of walnut and poured-concrete floors.
Location: 3418 Halderman St., Los Angeles, 90066
Asking price: $3.995 million
Built: 2000
Living area: 3,082 square feet, four bedrooms, four bathrooms
Lot size: 0.26 acres
Features: Walls of glass; wood decks; covered patios; double-sided wood-burning fireplace; guesthouse; swimming pool
About the area: In the 90066 ZIP Code, based on 33 sales, the median price for single-family home sales in July was $1.66 million, a 14.5% increase year over year, according to CoreLogic.
Agents: Brain Linder and Rick Grahn, Compass (310) 592-5417
To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.
Inside the homes of the rich and famous.
Glimpse their lives and latest real estate deals in our weekly Hot Property newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.