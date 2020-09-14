Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

Comedian Ron White seeks $7 million for custom Beverly Hills abode

The three-story spot holds three bedrooms, five bathrooms, a recording studio, barbershop, putting green and pool.

By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Sep. 14, 2020
3:27 PM
Stand-up comedian Ron White is looking for the last laugh in the Beverly Hills Post Office area, where his Spanish-style home of a decade is up for grabs at $7 million.

White, known for his run on the Blue Collar Comedy Tour, customized just about everything in the 4,800-square-foot house during his stay. Spanning three stories, the hillside house boasts ornate chandeliers, one-of-a-kind built-ins and handrails infused with crystals.

The living room boasts a two-screen drop-down projector system, and a separate office tacks on custom humidor drawers. Outside, a 2,000-square-foot deck is anchored by a fire pit and water statue. Elsewhere are three bedrooms and five bathrooms.



















Common spaces such as a kitchen and formal dining room fill out the main level. Two master suites connected by a closet occupy the entire top level, and down below are amenities such as a wet bar, sound room, recording studio and barbershop. An elevator navigates the three-story floor plan.

A covered patio with a grill hangs off the back of the home, descending to a turf lawn with a lap pool and putting green. The space takes in sweeping views of the city below.

Marc Noah of Hilton & Hyland holds the listing.

A native of Texas, White toured for years with the Blue Collar Comedy Tour, a comedy troupe consisting of White, Jeff Foxworthy, Bill Engvall and Larry the Cable Guy. Nicknamed “Tater Salad,” he penned the New York Times best-seller “I Had the Right the Remain Silent… But I Didn’t Have the Ability” in 2006 and released the Netflix stand-up special “If You Quit Listening, I’ll Shut Up” in 2018.

The 63-year-old paid $1.505 million for the property back in 2010, real estate records show.

Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

