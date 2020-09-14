Comedian Ron White seeks $7 million for custom Beverly Hills abode
Stand-up comedian Ron White is looking for the last laugh in the Beverly Hills Post Office area, where his Spanish-style home of a decade is up for grabs at $7 million.
White, known for his run on the Blue Collar Comedy Tour, customized just about everything in the 4,800-square-foot house during his stay. Spanning three stories, the hillside house boasts ornate chandeliers, one-of-a-kind built-ins and handrails infused with crystals.
The living room boasts a two-screen drop-down projector system, and a separate office tacks on custom humidor drawers. Outside, a 2,000-square-foot deck is anchored by a fire pit and water statue. Elsewhere are three bedrooms and five bathrooms.
Common spaces such as a kitchen and formal dining room fill out the main level. Two master suites connected by a closet occupy the entire top level, and down below are amenities such as a wet bar, sound room, recording studio and barbershop. An elevator navigates the three-story floor plan.
A covered patio with a grill hangs off the back of the home, descending to a turf lawn with a lap pool and putting green. The space takes in sweeping views of the city below.
Marc Noah of Hilton & Hyland holds the listing.
A native of Texas, White toured for years with the Blue Collar Comedy Tour, a comedy troupe consisting of White, Jeff Foxworthy, Bill Engvall and Larry the Cable Guy. Nicknamed “Tater Salad,” he penned the New York Times best-seller “I Had the Right the Remain Silent… But I Didn’t Have the Ability” in 2006 and released the Netflix stand-up special “If You Quit Listening, I’ll Shut Up” in 2018.
The 63-year-old paid $1.505 million for the property back in 2010, real estate records show.
