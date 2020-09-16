‘Shark Tank’ investor Andrew Banks cuts a deal in Santa Barbara

Businessman Andrew Banks of Australia’s “Shark Tank” business reality show has caught a bite in the Santa Barbara market, selling his home in the Hope Ranch area for $3.1 million, records show.

Tucked behind fences and gates, the ranch-style home sits on a golf-course-adjacent lot of more than an acre. Mature trees, orchards and layers of landscaping surround the two-story house, which dates to 1964. Wrap-around decking overlooks a patio and playground in the backyard.

1 / 10 The grounds. (Realtor.com) 2 / 10 The gated entrance and motor court. (Realtor.com) 3 / 10 The front entry. (Realtor.com) 4 / 10 The living room. (Realtor.com) 5 / 10 The dining room. (Realtor.com) 6 / 10 The vaulted-ceiling kitchen. (Realtor.com) 7 / 10 The primary bedroom. (Realtor.com) 8 / 10 A bedroom. (Realtor.com) 9 / 10 The outdoor decking. (Realtor.com) 10 / 10 The house and grounds. (Realtor.com)

Inside, some 3,600 square feet of updated space includes a living room with a stone fireplace, a paneled dining room, a gym, a wine cellar, four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Vaulted ceilings top the open-concept kitchen and family room.

Banks, a native of England, co-founded the recruitment company Morgan & Banks with Geoff Morgan in 1985 and launched the recruitment firm Talent2 International two decades later. He appeared as a main investor on the Australian version of “Shark Thank,” which ran from 2015-2018.

The businessman bought the property in 2012 for $2.7 million, records show.

Laurel Abbott and Kathleen Winter of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties were the listing agents, according to the Multiple Listing Service. Nancy Kogevinas, also with Berkshire Hathaway, represented the buyer.