Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner offer up New York condo for $5.9 million

Power couple Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are looking for a buyer in Lower Manhattan, where their condo of two years is on the market for $5.9 million.

That’s about $300,000 more than they paid in 2018, records show. The listing arrives roughly a year after Jonas, a singer, and Turner, an actress, shelled out $14.1 million for a brand new 15,000-square-foot showplace in Encino.

Their East Coast home is quite a bit smaller, with three bedrooms and three bathrooms in 2,900 square feet. In addition, a private terrace offers outdoor living with 1,450 square feet of entertaining space with sweeping views of the city.

1 / 6 The terrace. (Modlin Group) 2 / 6 The living room. (Modlin Group) 3 / 6 The kitchen. (Modlin Group) 4 / 6 The open floor plan. (Modlin Group) 5 / 6 The bedroom. (Modlin Group) 6 / 6 The dining area. (Modlin Group)

Advertisement

One of 11 condos in a boutique building in the Nolita neighborhood, the full-floor home is accessed by a keyed elevator. Past the foyer, an open-concept space boasts white oak floors, European oak doors and walls of windows.

Modern fixtures top the living room and dining area, and the adjacent kitchen adds a marble island and wine cooler. The primary suite offers direct access to the terrace, complete with patches of grass and landscaping.

Carl Gambino and Adam Modlin of Modlin Group hold the listing.

Jonas, 31, last year reunited with brothers Nick and Kevin to release “Happiness Begins,” the Jonas Brothers’ first studio album since 2009. The frontman was previously performing with DNCE, the funk-pop band he founded in 2015.

Advertisement

A native of England, Turner gained fame as Sansa Stark in HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” earning a Primetime Emmy nomination for the role in 2019. The 24-year-old has also starred in the films “Josie,” “Time Freak” and the X-Men installment “Dark Phoenix.”

The pair were married last year and had a daughter over the summer.