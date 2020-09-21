Baseball’s Mark Ellis relists loaded desert compound for $6.75 million

Mark Ellis’ Arizona home seems like a great place to quarantine. Complete with a batting cage, rock climbing wall and basketball court, the amenity-loaded mansion owned by the former Dodger just returned to market for $6.75 million.

It’s the third time Ellis has lowered the price since originally asking $7.95 million last January. The baseball veteran paid $1.2 million for the property in 2007 and finished building the custom home five years later.

Spanning an acre in Scottsdale, the desert compound centers on a nearly 10,000-square-foot mansion with six bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms across two stories. A Mediterranean-style exterior of stucco and clay tile gives way to modern living spaces with hardwood floors and subdued hues.

The top floor holds a playroom accessed by sliding farmhouse doors. Down below, there’s a gym with a gigantic TV, steam room, batting cage and concrete climbing wall.

Balconies overlook the landscaped grounds, and covered patios are found below. Out back, an entertainer’s space features a swimming pool, spa, putting green, sports court, in-ground trampoline, lounge with a fire pit and cabana with chandeliers and a fireplace.

Ellis, 43, spent time with the Athletics, Rockies, Dodgers and Cardinals during a 12-year career that saw him hit 105 home runs and 550 RBIs. His .991 fielding percentage is the fifth-best in MLB history for a second baseman.

Deborah and Andrew Beardsley of Silverleaf Realty hold the listing.