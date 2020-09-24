Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Elijah Wood’s Victorian gem lists for $1.85 million in Texas

A Victorian home built in 1890
Built in 1890, the three-story home boasts original details such as hand-carved trim, longleaf pine floors and an antique doorbell.
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Sep. 24, 2020
6:30 AM
Actor Elijah Wood is looking for a buyer in the Lone Star State, where his 130-year-old Victorian home just hit the market for $1.85 million.

The actor, best known for his role as Frodo Baggins in the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy,” paid $1.075 million for the Austin, Texas, property back in 2012, records show.

He made a bevy of changes during his stay, touching up both the interior and exterior. Spaces such as the checkered-tile kitchen have been updated with modern finishes, but the 1890s gem still stays in touch with its roots with period details such as hand-carved trim, wood banisters, longleaf pine floors and an original antique doorbell.

The three-story home.  (Realtor.com)
The porch.  (Realtor.com)
The entry.  (Realtor.com)
The kitchen.  (Realtor.com)
The dining room.  (Realtor.com)
The living room.  (Realtor.com)
The sitting room.  (Realtor.com)
The top-level bedroom.  (Realtor.com)
The bathroom.  (Realtor.com)
The patio.  (Realtor.com)
The yard.  (Realtor.com)
The guesthouse.  (Realtor.com)
The 1890s home.  (Realtor.com)

A pair of sitting rooms occupy the main level, as well as a formal dining room with tray ceilings and elaborate millwork. Upstairs are three bedrooms, including a primary suite with a clawfoot tub.

In 2009, a restoration added the third level, which houses a fourth bedroom complete with custom steel windows overlooking the downtown skyline. A covered patio lines the backside of the home down below, expanding to a grassy yard with a small guesthouse at the other end.

Blake Taylor of Taylor Real Estate holds the listing.

Before his run in “Lord of the Rings,” Wood starred as a child actor in the films “Avalon,” “Paradise,” “Forever Young” and “The Adventures of Huck Finn.” More recently, the 39-year-old appeared in “The Trust,” “Come to Daddy” and the FX series “Wilfred.”

The offering arrives roughly a year after Wood put a pair of Venice bungalows on the market for $2 million, The Times previously reported.

Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

