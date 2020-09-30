‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star Kevin McKidd gets more than he asked for Sherman Oaks home

Actor Kevin McKidd is walking away a winner in Sherman Oaks, where he sold his traditional-style home of two years for $3.195 million — or $20,000 more than he was asking.

McKidd, known for his role as Owen Hunt in “Grey’s Anatomy,” bought the property through a trust for $2.925 million in 2018, records show.

Tucked behind a white picket fence just off Ventura Boulevard, the two-story home is marked by shingles outside and paneled walls and wide-plank floors inside. Colorful wallpapers touch up the family room and powder room, and the dual-toned dining room boasts coffered ceilings and French doors.

1 / 11 The family room. (Realtor.com) 2 / 11 The entry. (Realtor.com) 3 / 11 The living room. (Realtor.com) 4 / 11 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 5 / 11 The formal dining room. (Realtor.com) 6 / 11 The office. (Realtor.com) 7 / 11 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 8 / 11 The patio. (Realtor.com) 9 / 11 The pool. (Realtor.com) 10 / 11 The lawn. (Realtor.com) 11 / 11 The exterior. (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

The only change McKidd made during his stay was upstairs, where he painted the primary bedroom navy blue. It’s one of five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in 4,800 square feet and expands to a deck overlooking the backyard.

Covered patios hang off the back of the home, leading to a hedge-lined space split into two parts. One holds a grassy landscaped lawn, and the other boasts a swimming pool and spa.

McKidd, 47, is known for his role in the film “Trainspotting” as well as the series “Rome” and “Journeyman.” The Scottish actor has appeared on “Grey’s Anatomy” as Dr. Owen Hunt since 2008.

Kennon Earl and Thomas Davila of Compass held the listing. Chuck Husting, also with Compass, represented the buyer.