Poison’s Bret Michaels rocks out of Westlake Village with $4.48-million sale

That was fast. Poison front man Bret Michaels just sold his Westlake Village retreat for $4.48 million, finding a buyer a day after he put the property on the market.

In August, Michaels told The Times that he plans to move back to his old neighborhood of Calabasas, where he sold his previous home for $3.4 million in 2016.

The rock star owned the Westlake Village estate for five years, buying it for $3.49 million in 2015 and transforming it with an emphasis on indoor-outdoor living. Across 2.6 acres, there’s an amenity-loaded home with Mediterranean style, a custom pool and spa, a cabana and a sports court all surrounded by manicured lawns and stone patios.

Inside, dramatic living spaces are marked by stone, wood and tile. A chandelier and sweeping staircase anchor the two-story foyer, and farther in, columns frame spaces such as a billiards room and step-down living room.

Arched doorways navigate the two-story floor plan with a chef’s kitchen, rounded breakfast nook, movie theater, office and gym. Another highlight comes in the family room — which Michaels called his “rock-star party room” — complete with a wine cellar, fireplace and wraparound bar.

Six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms complete the 6,700-square-foot floor plan. Outside, towering palms and mature trees create secluded spaces concealed from the neighbors.

Jordan Cohen of RE/MAX One held the listing.

Michaels co-founded Poison in the early 1980s, and in the decades since, the metal band has released seven studio albums and sold more than 45 million records with hits such as “Every Rose Has Its Thorn,” “Nothin’ But a Good Time” and “Talk Dirty to Me.” The 57-year-old has also starred in the reality shows “Rock of Love” and “Celebrity Apprentice 3,” which he won.