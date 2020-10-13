‘Modern Family’ creator Steve Levitan seeks $16 million for Malibu beach house

Steve Levitan, the TV powerhouse behind shows such as “Modern Family,” “Stacked” and “Just Shoot Me,” is testing the waters in Malibu. His Cape Cod-style beach house just hit the market for $16 million.

He’ll triple his money if he gets his price. Records show the Emmy-winning director-producer paid $5.4 million for the property in 2002.

Spanning a quarter of an acre, the oceanfront abode descends down a bluff to Broad Beach — an exclusive stretch of sand with high-profile residents over the years including Frank Sinatra, Mindy Kaling, Walter Hill and Eli Broad.

Levitan made a few changes during his stay, renovating the oversized chef’s kitchen overlooking the ocean. Other highlights in the 6,700-square-foot floor plan include an interior courtyard, elevator, lofted gym and great room that opens to a beachfront deck.

Elsewhere are six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, including three detached guest suites and a three-room owner’s suite with two-story ceilings, a sitting area and private deck. Out back, multiple staircases descend to the beach near Lechuza Point.

Levitan, 58, earned an Emmy as a producer for “Frasier” and also received nominations for “The Larry Sanders Show” and “Just Shoot Me.” More recently, he co-created the shows “Back to You,” “LA to Vegas” and “Modern Family,” which ran for 11 seasons and ended earlier this year.

The listing is held by Tony Mark and Russell Grether of the Mark & Grether Group at Compass, Kimberley Pfeiffer of Compass and Donald Richstone of Coldwell Banker Malibu Colony.