‘Modern Family’ cast (minus ‘cool dad’ Phil) reunites for the first time since the show ended

The cast of “Modern Family” enjoyed critical and commercial acclaim during the ABC sitcom’s 11-season run from 2009 to 2020.

It’s a “Modern Family” reunion!

The cast of the ABC sitcom came together under the same roof for the first time since the show’s finale in 2020, according to a series of photos and video that Sofia Vergara shared on her Instagram account.

“So lucky to have worked with [these] people for 11 years,” Vergara, who played Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in the show, captioned one of her posts. “I love and miss u all guys!!!”

Vergara is seen posing alongside her TV husband, Ed O’Neil, who plays Jay Pritchett. The rest of the family can be seen chatting and laughing over drinks and a charcuterie board, next to a campfire.

However, one notable cast member was missing: Ty Burrell, who plays self-described “cool dad” Phil Dunphy. Burrell won two Primetime Emmys for his performance.

The group posed for a family photo — which included Vergara, O’Neil, Julie Bowen, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet, Sarah Hyland, Rico Rodriguez, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, Nolan Gould and the show’s co-creators, Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan. Ariel Winter held a framed picture of her TV dad, Burrell.

In a video, the cast gathered around the photo as it sat on a mantle over the fireplace, and the group called out, “We miss you Ty!”

“For 11 years we would take family pictures for ‘Modern Family’ and without missing one ever, I would always say, ‘Now let’s do one without Ty,’” Stonestreet recalled in a separate post on his Instagram account. “Last night Ty couldn’t make it to our little impromptu reunion, so I had to bring his favorite picture of Phil so we could ‘do one without Ty.’”

It was not immediately clear what prompted the gathering. And some fans took notice of Burrell’s absence in the comments section of the family photo, with one user leaving a macabre joke, “holding the pic of Phil like he’s deceased.”

“Bruh I thought Phill died, I almost had a mini heart attack,” said another user with a crying emoji.

During its 11-season run from September 2009 to April 2020, the cast of “Modern Family” enjoyed acclaim as America’s favorite TV family, gaining high ratings and dozens of awards, including 22 Primetime Emmys. In June 2022, Ferguson told “Entertainment Tonight” that a script for a spinoff centered around his character, Mitch and his husband, Cam (played by Stonestreet), was completed, adding, “It’s very good.” But its future also was uncertain, as he separately told Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live” that there were “discussions” among ABC brass, but “the network decided against it.”

“We had been on for 11 years,” he said. “I think they were ready to move in a different direction.”

The recent cast reunion took place at Vergara’s $19-million Beverly Hills home, which she previously shared with her estranged husband, Joe Manganiello. The home was placed on the market shortly before Manganiello filed for divorce in July.