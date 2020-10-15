Kristin Tutor seeks $29.9 million for Holmby Hills mansion

Kristin Tutor is trying again in Holmby Hills, where her custom-designed mansion just relisted for $29.9 million. Tutor, daughter of businessman Ron Tutor, originally asked $38.5 million for the property at the beginning of the year.

Secluded behind mature hedges and a 12-foot gate, the classic traditional-style home sprawls across its three-quarter-acre lot. Across the facade, Juliet balconies and dormer windows draw the eye.

Tutor redesigned the entire house during her stay, adding accents such as ivory crocodile ceilings, black lacquered cabinetry and a metal-wrapped bar with onyx counters.

1 / 17 The pool. (Simon Berlyn) 2 / 17 The exterior. (Simon Berlyn) 3 / 17 The front. (Simon Berlyn) 4 / 17 The entry. (Simon Berlyn) 5 / 17 The living room. (Simon Berlyn) 6 / 17 The dining room. (Simon Berlyn) 7 / 17 The family room. (Simon Berlyn) 8 / 17 The sunken media room. (Simon Berlyn) 9 / 17 The kitchen. (Simon Berlyn) 10 / 17 The billiards room. (Simon Berlyn) 11 / 17 The custom bar. (Simon Berlyn) 12 / 17 The wine cellar. (Simon Berlyn) 13 / 17 The primary bedroom. (Simon Berlyn) 14 / 17 The deck. (Simon Berlyn) 15 / 17 The poolside lounge. (Simon Berlyn) 16 / 17 The guesthouse. (Simon Berlyn) 17 / 17 The backyard. (Simon Berlyn)

Every space offers its own style, whether it’s the formal entry with checkered tile, the sunken indoor-outdoor media room or the casual living room. Throughout the home, custom art and designer furniture provide splashes of color.

Upstairs, the owner’s suite expands to its own balcony with a covered lounge and fireplace. The column-lined space overlooks a park-like backyard with a two-bedroom guesthouse, two-bedroom studio, swimming pool and spa.

If Tutor gets her price, it’ll be the third-biggest home sale in Bel-Air and Holmby Hills on the market this year. The crown currently belongs to a Spanish Colonial Revival-style mansion once owned by former Los Angeles Rams owner Georgia Frontiere, which sold for $43.3 million in April.

Tracy Tutor of Douglas Elliman holds the listing.