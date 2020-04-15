Onetime Georgia Frontiere estate sells in Bel-Air for $43.3 million

Apparently it’s a great time to buy a $40-million home.

A Bel-Air estate once owned by Georgia Frontiere, the former owner of the Los Angeles Rams, has sold for $43.3 million.

The nearly 2-acre gated estate, which has been updated and expanded, has seen a lot of action since Frontiere’s days, selling in 2007 for $27.5 million, in 2010 for $18 million, in 2011 for $19.15 million and in 2014 for $38 million.

The Spanish Colonial Revival-style mansion, designed by Paul R. Williams, was overhauled over a three-year period by JRC Group in collaboration with Don Ziebell of Oz Architects before it hit the market last year.

The sprawling residence has 20,000 square feet of living space in two stories, with seven bedrooms and 9½ bathrooms. Features include steel-framed doors and windows, clay plaster walls, a barroom, a wood-paneled office and two master suites. A custom French oak floating staircase draws the eyes upward in the two-story entry. The wine vault, which can hold 8,000 bottles, is finished in antique French limestone.

Outside, the landscaped grounds hold a courtyard with a fireplace, two swimming pools with spas and a lighted tennis court. Two motor courts can accommodate as many as 40 vehicles.

Jeff Hyland, Linda May and Drew Fenton of Hilton & Hyland hold the listing with Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage. Bob Safai of Madison Partners represented the buyer.

Frontiere inherited a majority share of the team from her sixth husband, Carroll Rosenbloom, following his death in 1979 and controlled the team for nearly three decades. During her ownership, she moved the Rams to Anaheim in 1980 and then to her native St. Louis in 1995. A philanthropist and entertainer, she died at age 80 in 2008.