Hot Property

Patriots star Stephon Gilmore is selling his Foxborough home

A two-story gray and white contemporary farmhouse-style house belonging to the Patriots' Stephon Gilmore.
Built in 2013, the 5,100-square-foot home includes five bedrooms, four bathrooms and a basement with a bonus room.
(Matt Surette)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore is looking to catch an offer in Foxborough, Mass., where the three-time Pro Bowler just listed his home for $999,000, records show.

Gilmore, who won NFL Defensive Player of the Year last season, is giving up a great commute. The house is just a five-minute drive from where the Patriots play at Gillette Stadium.

Spanning two-thirds of an acre, the property is approached by a horseshoe-shaped driveway. Past a gray-and-white exterior, it opens to a 5,100-square-foot floor plan with four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

The living room.  (Matt Surette)
The dining room.  (Matt Surette)
The kitchen.  (Matt Surette)
The entry.  (Matt Surette)
The bedroom.  (Matt Surette)
The nook.  (Matt Surette)
The driveway.  (Matt Surette)
The 5,100-square-foot home.  (Matt Surette)

The common spaces combine hardwood floors, paneled walls and recessed lighting on the main level. There’s a formal dining room, living room with a fireplace, and an eat-in kitchen with custom cabinetry and granite countertops.

Four of the five bedrooms are upstairs, including an owner’s suite with three walk-in closets. Below, the basement adds a bonus room and game room.

A three-time Pro Bowler, Gilmore spent five seasons with the Buffalo Bills before inking a five-year, $65-million deal with the Patriots in 2017. The 30-year-old helped the team win a Super Bowl in 2018 and also led the league in interceptions last season.

The Sarkis Team at Douglas Elliman holds the listing.

Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

