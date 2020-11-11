Scott Disick sells Hidden Hills farmhouse for $5.6 million

Scott Disick has wrapped up a sale in Hidden Hills, the guard-gated community where many of his “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” castmates call home. Records show the TV personality just sold his remodeled farmhouse in the neighborhood for $5.6 million.

That’s $1.29 million less than he was originally asking, but still about $2.7 million more than he paid for it two years ago. The sale is more or less a house flip for Disick, who transformed the home from a traditional-style space into a modern farmhouse during his short stay.

Hidden Hills is known for its large lots, and this one comes in at 1.33 acres. White panels and rustic wood cover the exterior, and a 10-foot glass pivoting door opens to the 5,663-square-foot floor plan.

Inside, a vast open floor plan lined with hardwood combines a marble kitchen, indoor-outdoor dining area, living room with a fireplace and wine closet. There are primary suites on both levels; the lower-level one opens directly to the backyard, and the upper-level one boasts a sitting room and spa bathroom with a steam shower.

A reclaimed wood pavilion connects the house to the private backyard, where grassy lawns surround a zero-edge pool, spa and gas fire pit.

Kozet Luciano and Andre Manoukian of the Agency held the listing. Steven Moritz of Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer.

Disick is best known for his former relationship with Kourtney Kardashian and his appearances on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” He previously appeared in his own series called “Lord Disick: Lifestyles of a Lord,” as well as the real estate show “Flip It Like Disick.”

He owns another spot in Hidden Hills — an East Coast-inspired retreat he bought for $5.96 million in 2015 — and also sold a home in Beverly Crest to NBA star Russell Westbrook for $4.65 million.