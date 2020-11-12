Director Greg Yaitanes sheds picture-perfect haunt in Country Club Park

In Country Club Park, a historic neighborhood filled with century-old mansions, director-producer Greg Yaitanes just sold his 1920s traditional-style home for $2.23 million.

Yaitanes, an original investor in Twitter who has directed and produced shows such as “Prison Break,” “Lost” and “Grey’s Anatomy,” paid less than half of that — $952,500 — for the home in 2011, records show.

Nearly 100 years after it was built, the two-story spot has stayed in touch with its old-school elegance with paneled walls, ornate fireplaces, custom built-ins and crown molding across 3,282 square feet.

1 / 13 The living room. (Neue Focus) 2 / 13 The fireplace. (Neue Focus) 3 / 13 The dining room. (Neue Focus) 4 / 13 The kitchen. (Neue Focus) 5 / 13 The family room. (Neue Focus) 6 / 13 The music room. (Neue Focus) 7 / 13 The bedroom. (Neue Focus) 8 / 13 The closet. (Neue Focus) 9 / 13 The guest bedroom. (Neue Focus) 10 / 13 The patio. (Neue Focus) 11 / 13 The garage. (Neue Focus) 12 / 13 The front. (Neue Focus) 13 / 13 The 1920s home. (Neue Focus)

Advertisement

On the main level, a clean white living room adjoins a mint green dining room topped by a chandelier. The kitchen offers a more modern feel with marble backsplashes and updated appliances. Other spaces include a mud room and family room with a wet bar.

Four bedrooms and four bathrooms complete the floor plan, including an owner’s suite with a massive walk-in closet.

String lights hang over a dining patio and lawn with a fire pit out back, and rose bushes flank the walkway in front. In addition, the two-car garage has been converted into a stylish lounge with bold black ceilings and wood cabinetry.

Juliette Hohen of Douglas Elliman held the listing. Sara Berger of Westside Estate Agency represented the buyer.

Advertisement

Yaitanes, 50, has been active in television since the turn of the century. In 2008, he won an Emmy for his work on the media drama “House.”