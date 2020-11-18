Nick Kroll gets more than he asked for Los Feliz home

Nick Kroll’s Los Feliz home sale couldn’t have gone much better. The actor and comedian unloaded his Spanish Colonial Revival-style home for $2.465 million, finding a buyer a week after listing and selling it for $116,000 more than he was asking.

Kroll, who created “Big Mouth” and “Kroll Show,” is walking away with a decent profit. The closing price is about $1 million more than the $1.475 million he paid for the property in 2012.

He upgraded homes over the summer, shelling out $6 million for another Spanish-style home of nearly 5,000 square feet a few streets away. This one’s about half the size at 2,443 square feet.

Built in 1932, the two-story home is fronted by a lush, gated courtyard with a fountain. The real party is found out back, where a covered patio descends to a swimming pool, spa and cabana with vaulted ceilings, heaters and a movie screen. Vegetable gardens and fruit trees including peach, lemon and apricot spruce up the space.

Designer spaces fill the floor plan. There’s a living room anchored by an ornate fireplace, a formal dining room under royal blue ceilings and a custom eat-in kitchen with lattice windows and Saltillo tile. Other Spanish accents include beamed ceilings and arched doorways.

Elsewhere are four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, including a primary suite with a private balcony.

A native of New York, Kroll appeared in “The League” and the Geico commercial spinoff show “Cavemen” before creating, producing, writing and starring in his own sitcom series, “Kroll Show.” More recently, the 42-year-old appeared on Broadway alongside John Mulaney in the play “Oh, Hello” and created the animated Netflix show “Big Mouth,” which recently received a Primetime Emmy nomination.

Elisa G. Ritt, Sherri Rogers and Anthony Stellini of Compass held the listing. Spencer Payson, also with Compass, represented the buyer.