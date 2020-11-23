Actor Josh Hutcherson sells Studio City home to songwriter Billy Walsh
“Hunger Games” actor Josh Hutcherson wasted no time shedding his Studio City home, selling the place for $1.899 million and finding a buyer after about two weeks on the market. That’s just $900 shy of his asking price, records show.
The buyer is Billy Walsh, a songwriter who’s penned tracks for artists such as Post Malone and the Weeknd, The Times has confirmed.
The place is a bit more traditional than the home Hutcherson sold in February, a treehouse-style Midcentury perched in Hollywood Hills. This property features tiered gardens that approach the gray-colored home, ascending to a covered front porch with whitewashed beams and string lights.
The beams continue inside, topping a dramatic living room with a wall of built-ins. In 1,706 square feet, there’s also a center-island chef’s kitchen, an open-concept dining area with a wine cooler, three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Covered in reclaimed wood, the owner’s suite features three closets and a remodeled bathroom.
Out back, a brick stairway climbs to an entertainer’s backyard perched above the property. It includes a kidney-shaped swimming pool and a pizza oven surrounded by a turf lawn and patio.
Besides the “Hunger Games” films, the 28-year-old Hutcherson is known for his film roles in “RV” and “Future Man.” Last year, he had a voice role in the Netflix animated series “Ultraman.”
Michael Bergin of Compass held the listing. Anthony Paradise of Sotheby’s International Realty represented Walsh.
Inside the homes of the rich and famous.
Glimpse their lives and latest real estate deals in our weekly Hot Property newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.