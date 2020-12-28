Emilia Clarke sells Venice stunner for $4.4 million
Emilia Clarke’s Venice home — a stunning architectural showplace fit for her royal character on “Game of Thrones” — just sold for $4.4 million.
Just off Abbot Kinney Boulevard, the one-of-a-kind retreat feels much more inviting than the Iron Throne, boasting an eye-catching design palette of warm woods, polished concrete and glass covering nearly every wall. Eighty-year-old olive trees, privacy hedges and ivy-strewn gates shroud the property from the street.
The two-story home was built in 2009 by Abramson Teiger, a Culver City-based architecture firm that crafted a modern retreat with indoor-outdoor spaces and dramatic accent pieces in almost every room. A sliding ladder navigates floor-to-ceiling shelves in the 15-foot living room, and the adjacent kitchen adds soapstone countertops and custom cabinetry.
A floating staircase navigates the long, slender floor plan, which has two bedrooms and three bathrooms in 2,817 square feet. Horizontal windows stretch across the owner’s suite complete with a massive walk-in closet and spa bathroom.
It overlooks the leafy backyard, where lounges sidle up to a 30-foot swimming pool. At the edge of the space, a polished concrete veranda is topped by hanging plants.
A native of England, Clarke rose to fame as Daenerys Targaryen in the HBO fantasy show “Game of Thrones” — a role that landed her four Primetime Emmy nominations. More recently, the 34-year-old starred in “Terminator Genisys,” “Last Christmas” and “Solo: A Star Wars Story.”
Juliette Hohnen of Douglas Elliman and Ruby Fay of Pinnacle Estate Properties held the listing. Katie Pardee of Halton Pardee and Partners represented the buyer.
