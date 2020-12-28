Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Hot Property

Emilia Clarke sells Venice stunner for $4.4 million

Exterior of the two-story home with an indoor furnished room that opens to the outdoors with chairs, a table, trees and pool.
Built in 2009, the two-story showplace features 80-year-old olive trees, towering walls of glass, a massive built-in library and a 30-foot swimming pool.
(Neue Focus)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Emilia Clarke’s Venice home — a stunning architectural showplace fit for her royal character on “Game of Thrones” — just sold for $4.4 million.

Just off Abbot Kinney Boulevard, the one-of-a-kind retreat feels much more inviting than the Iron Throne, boasting an eye-catching design palette of warm woods, polished concrete and glass covering nearly every wall. Eighty-year-old olive trees, privacy hedges and ivy-strewn gates shroud the property from the street.

The two-story home was built in 2009 by Abramson Teiger, a Culver City-based architecture firm that crafted a modern retreat with indoor-outdoor spaces and dramatic accent pieces in almost every room. A sliding ladder navigates floor-to-ceiling shelves in the 15-foot living room, and the adjacent kitchen adds soapstone countertops and custom cabinetry.

A floating staircase navigates the long, slender floor plan, which has two bedrooms and three bathrooms in 2,817 square feet. Horizontal windows stretch across the owner’s suite complete with a massive walk-in closet and spa bathroom.

It overlooks the leafy backyard, where lounges sidle up to a 30-foot swimming pool. At the edge of the space, a polished concrete veranda is topped by hanging plants.

A native of England, Clarke rose to fame as Daenerys Targaryen in the HBO fantasy show “Game of Thrones” — a role that landed her four Primetime Emmy nominations. More recently, the 34-year-old starred in “Terminator Genisys,” “Last Christmas” and “Solo: A Star Wars Story.”

Juliette Hohnen of Douglas Elliman and Ruby Fay of Pinnacle Estate Properties held the listing. Katie Pardee of Halton Pardee and Partners represented the buyer.

Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

