Home of the Week: A bucolic ranch in Bel-Air
Among Bel-Air’s historic estates and architectural mega-mansions, this ranch hideaway offers a breath of fresh air. There’s nothing pretentious here — just laid-back living in a serene, bucolic setting. Warm wood mingles with brick and stone in the living spaces, which include a glass-encased den and living room overlooking the colorful gardens outside. The leafy half-acre grounds also have a swimming pool surrounded by a stone patio.
The details
Location: 1081 Moraga Drive, Los Angeles, 90049
Asking price: $3.3 million
Year built: 1952
Living area: 3,410 square feet with four bedrooms and five bathrooms on a 0.62-acre lot
Features: Brick exterior; grassy front yard; rustic beamed ceilings; stone floors; living room with custom copper fireplace; dining room with walls of glass; wood-and-brick chef’s kitchen; office; indoor-outdoor floor plan; primary bedroom with backyard access; tiered gardens; private swimming pool
About the area: In the 90049 ZIP Code, based on 25 sales, the median price for single-family homes in November was $3.114 million, up 22.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
Agents: Lisa Gild, Douglas Elliman, (310) 497-9223, and Ernie Carswell, Douglas Elliman, (310) 345-7500
To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to jack.flemming@latimes.com.
Inside the homes of the rich and famous.
Glimpse their lives and latest real estate deals in our weekly Hot Property newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.