Home of the Week: A bucolic ranch in Bel-Air

Among Bel-Air’s historic estates and architectural mega-mansions, this ranch hideaway offers a breath of fresh air. There’s nothing pretentious here — just laid-back living in a serene, bucolic setting. Warm wood mingles with brick and stone in the living spaces, which include a glass-encased den and living room overlooking the colorful gardens outside. The leafy half-acre grounds also have a swimming pool surrounded by a stone patio.

The details

Location: 1081 Moraga Drive, Los Angeles, 90049

Asking price: $3.3 million

Advertisement

Year built: 1952

Living area: 3,410 square feet with four bedrooms and five bathrooms on a 0.62-acre lot

Features: Brick exterior; grassy front yard; rustic beamed ceilings; stone floors; living room with custom copper fireplace; dining room with walls of glass; wood-and-brick chef’s kitchen; office; indoor-outdoor floor plan; primary bedroom with backyard access; tiered gardens; private swimming pool

About the area: In the 90049 ZIP Code, based on 25 sales, the median price for single-family homes in November was $3.114 million, up 22.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Advertisement

Agents: Lisa Gild, Douglas Elliman, (310) 497-9223, and Ernie Carswell, Douglas Elliman, (310) 345-7500

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to jack.flemming@latimes.com.