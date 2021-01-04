Film producer Jack Rapke eyes $13.5 million for Beverly Hills showplace

Jack Rapke is hoping for a blockbuster sale in the Beverly Hills Post Office area. The producer behind “Cast Away” and “The Polar Express” has listed his contemporary showplace of 16 years for $13.5 million.

That’s $7.75 million more than he paid in 2004, real estate records show.

Architect William Hefner designed the 8,100-square-foot home in the ’90s. Rapke updated the place during his stay, adding a glass garage door and touching up the wood-covered chef’s kitchen. Other highlights include a movie theater, large gym and multiple living spaces lined with pocket doors that take advantage of the scenic hillside setting.

1 / 3 The living room. (Mary E. Nichols Photography) 2 / 3 The open floor plan. (Mary E. Nichols Photography) 3 / 3 The exterior. (Mary E. Nichols Photography)

Advertisement

Six bedrooms and seven bathrooms are spread across three stories, including an owner’s suite with a sitting room, spa bathroom and private terrace that is one of multiple outdoor spaces overlooking the city below.

The house wraps around a courtyard with a koi pond, and out back, a lawn leads to an L-shaped swimming pool at the edge of the half-acre grounds.

Rapke has been collaborating with Robert Zemeckis since the turn of the century, producing many of the director’s films including “Cast Away,” “Beowulf,” “Flight,” “Welcome to Marwen” and “The Witches.” His other credits include the TV shows “Manifest” and “What/If.”

Ron de Salvo of Compass holds the listing.