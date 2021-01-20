Matt Damon’s Zen retreat in the Palisades lists for $21 million

Matt Damon is switching coasts. A few years after shelling out $16.7 million for a New York penthouse, the Oscar-winning actor just listed his Pacific Palisades retreat for $21 million.

The “Ford v Ferrari” star has had the home for nearly a decade. Records show he paid $15 million for the half-acre estate in 2012 and spruced up the place during his stay.

Designed by Los Angeles-based architect Grant Kirkpatrick, the architectural residence covers more than 13,500 square feet and reflects the coastal setting with a lively mix of warm wood, natural stone and Asahi glass.

1 / 20 The entry. (Alexis Adams) 2 / 20 The living room. (Alexis Adams) 3 / 20 The dining room. (Alexis Adams) 4 / 20 The billiards room. (Alexis Adams) 5 / 20 The atrium. (Alexis Adams) 6 / 20 The kitchen. (Alexis Adams) 7 / 20 The family room. (Alexis Adams) 8 / 20 The media room. (Alexis Adams) 9 / 20 The bedroom. (Alexis Adams) 10 / 20 The bathroom. (Alexis Adams) 11 / 20 The terrace. (Alexis Adams) 12 / 20 The massage room. (Alexis Adams) 13 / 20 The wine cellar. (Alexis Adams) 14 / 20 The gym. (Alexis Adams) 15 / 20 The pool. (Alexis Adams) 16 / 20 The lanai. (Alexis Adams) 17 / 20 The backyard. (Alexis Adams) 18 / 20 The lawn. (Alexis Adams) 19 / 20 The three-story home. (Alexis Adams) 20 / 20 The exterior. (Alexis Adams)

The atrium serves as the centerpiece, a voluminous, light-filled space set under 35-foot mahogany vaulted ceilings. There’s also a living room with a fireplace, an indoor-outdoor dining room and a center-island kitchen marked by mahogany and bluestone.

The three-story floor plan leaves plenty of room for amenities including a game room, bar, office, gym, media room, wine cellar and tasting room. Upstairs, the primary bedroom suite adds extras such as a massage room and private terrace. It’s one of seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

Outside, palm trees surround a resort-style backyard with a swimming pool, spa, waterfall, koi pond and Hawaiian-inspired lanai with a lounge and dining terrace. A playground completes the scene.

Damon, 50, ranks as one of the highest-grossing actors of all time. He’s appeared regularly in films since his 1988 debut in “Mystic Pizza” with standout roles in “Saving Private Ryan,” “The Departed,” the “Bourne” franchise and “Good Will Hunting,” for which he won an Academy Award for best original screenplay.

If he gets his price, it’ll be his priciest home sale to date. The current high belongs to a Miami Beach mansion he sold in 2014 for $15.375 million, The Times previously reported.

Eric Haskell of the Agency holds the listing.