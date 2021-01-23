Home of the Week: An artsy architectural in Brentwood

Irish architect Lorcan O’Herlihy, son of Oscar-nominated actor Dan O’Herlihy, has a knack for mixing art and architecture in his works across Southern California, and this modern spot in Brentwood is no different. Tucked among trees, the sleek residence receives plenty of sun from walls of glass and skylights. A pivoting glass door at the heart of the home opens outside, where a lush courtyard adds a kitchen and fireplace.

The details

Location: 279 S. Westgate Ave., Los Angeles, 90049

Asking price: $4.25 million

Year built: 2016

Living area: 3,485 square feet with three bedrooms and four bathrooms on a 9,400-square-foot lot

Features: Landscaped frontyard; living room with built-ins; custom fireplace; stainless-steel kitchen; chandelier-topped dining area; glass corridor leading to bedrooms; primary suite with sitting room and kitchenette; wood courtyard with fireplace; cabana with booth seating; grassy backyard

About the area: In the 90049 ZIP Code, based on 25 sales, the median price for single-family homes in November was $3.114 million, up 22.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Richard Stearns, Compass Brentwood, (310) 850-9284, and Bret Parsons, Compass Beverly Hills, (310) 497-5832

