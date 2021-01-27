Kevin Sorbo sells Westlake Village villa for $3.35 million

Kevin Sorbo, the actor from “Hercules: The Legendary Journeys,” made a journey out of his Westlake Village home sale. He just sold the Mediterranean villa for $3.35 million seven years after his initial offering.

The 62-year-old still managed a profit, though; records show he bought it for $3.2 million in 2008.

The gated estate sits on 1.5 acres in North Ranch, a posh country club community with owners over the years including Lakers star Anthony Davis and billionaire Thomas Tull. In addition to the pink stucco mansion, there’s a swimming pool, spa, pool house, gym, putting green and multiple lounges that take in the surrounding mountains.

A motor court approaches the three-car garage and double-door entry. Inside, massive living spaces include a foyer with a sweeping staircase and a double-height great room with paneled walls and a dramatic fireplace.

Elsewhere are six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, two offices, a formal dining room, movie theater and billiards room. Upstairs, a terrace overlooks the colorful grounds dotted with fruit trees, rose bushes and vegetable gardens.

Sorbo is best known for his roles in “Hercules: The Legendary Journeys” and “Andromeda,” both of which ran for over 100 episodes. More recently, he starred in “The O.C.,” “God’s Not Dead” and “Let There Be Light.”

Sigi and Pam of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Realty held the listing. Samantha Kirkpatrick of Compass represented the buyer.