NBA star Amar’e Stoudemire looks to score $3.5 million for Florida mansion

In his home state of Florida, basketball veteran Amar’e Stoudemire is asking $3.5 million for his custom king-sized home.

The big man, who racked up six all-star nominations as a member of the Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks, paid $3.7 million for the property a decade ago, records show.

Found a few hours south of his hometown of Lake Wales, the estate spans 2.3 acres in Southwest Ranches, Fla. Two homes occupy the flat, grassy grounds: a 7,360-square-foot main house with six bedrooms and a 1,300-square-foot guesthouse with two.

Stoudemire specifically chose the home because of its size; the exterior looks like it could easily fit multiple levels, but instead, it features extremely high ceilings and expansive walls across a single story. He also outfitted the place with custom oversized furniture, he told Architectural Digest in 2017.

Towering columns frame the porte-cochere entry, and inside, coffered ceilings and tile floors touch up the palatial living spaces. Wet bars anchor the living room and billiards room. Other amenities include a movie theater and gym.

Out back, palm trees top a resort-style space with a swimming pool, spa and waterfall. Covered patios and an outdoor kitchen complete the scene.

After winning the Florida Mr. Basketball award in 2002, Stoudemire entered the NBA, winning Rookie of the Year with the Suns and also spending stints with the Knicks, Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat over the course of his career. Last year, he led Maccabi Tel Aviv to an Israeli Basketball Premier League championship before joining the Brooklyn Nets as a player development assistant.

Kim Knausz of One Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.