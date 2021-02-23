Lena Dunham lists 102-year-old bungalow in Spaulding Square

On the tree-lined streets of Spaulding Square, actress Lena Dunham is asking $2.795 million for her designer-done bungalow built in 1919.

The Emmy-nominated creator of HBO’s “Girls” paid $2.725 million for the Hollywood home in 2015, records show. Before her, it was once owned by actor George Peppard, who starred in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” alongside Audrey Hepburn.

Dunham tapped designer Brenda Antin to remodel the interior; original pieces such as the brick fireplace and pane windows now mingle with Swedish wide-plank floors and modern fixtures. The dining room and kitchen add walls of custom built-ins and beadboard coved ceilings.

1 / 13 The exterior. (Daniel Dahler) 2 / 13 The living room. (Christopher Lee) 3 / 13 The dining area. (Christopher Lee) 4 / 13 The kitchen (Christopher Lee) 5 / 13 The office. (Christopher Lee) 6 / 13 The sun room. (Christopher Lee) 7 / 13 The bedroom. (Christopher Lee) 8 / 13 The bathroom. (Christopher Lee) 9 / 13 The back porch. (Christopher Lee) 10 / 13 The pool. (Christopher Lee) 11 / 13 The yard. (Christopher Lee) 12 / 13 The guesthouse. (Christopher Lee) 13 / 13 The loft. (Christopher Lee)

The main house holds two bedrooms, and at the back of the property, a guesthouse adds a loft, living room and kitchenette. In total, they combine for about 2,500 square feet.

Between the two homes, there’s a romantic backyard with a swimming pool under string lights. Privacy hedges line the space.

Dunham is best known as the creator, director, writer and star of “Girls,” and she won two Golden Globe awards over the course of the show’s six seasons. Her more recent credits include the HBO show “Camping” and the Quentin Tarantino film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

Ali Jack, Boni Bryant and Joe Reichling of Compass hold the listing.