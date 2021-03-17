‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin looks to stun a home buyer in Marina del Rey

In the coastal community of Marina del Rey, wrestling legend “Stone Cold” Steve Austin is offering up one of his two neighboring homes for sale at $3.595 million.

At roughly 2,700 square feet, the single-story spot is the larger of the pair. Records show he bought it for nearly $2 million in 2007 and picked up the house next door, a cozy three-bedroom with just over 1,000 square feet, for $1.49 million a decade later.

The 19-time champion, who rose to stardom in the Attitude Era of WWF (now WWE) for his beer-drinking and signature “stunner” wrestling move, remodeled the place entirely in 2017. Walled and gated, the property features a landscaped yard in front and a swimming pool and spa in back.

1 / 12 The front yard. (RE/MAX Estate Properties) 2 / 12 The entry. (RE/MAX Estate Properties) 3 / 12 A sitting area. (RE/MAX Estate Properties) 4 / 12 The living room. (RE/MAX Estate Properties) 5 / 12 The family room. (RE/MAX Estate Properties) 6 / 12 The dining room. (RE/MAX Estate Properties) 7 / 12 The kitchen. (RE/MAX Estate Properties) 8 / 12 The open floor plan. (RE/MAX Estate Properties) 9 / 12 The primary bedroom. (RE/MAX Estate Properties) 10 / 12 The primary bathroom. (RE/MAX Estate Properties) 11 / 12 The pool. (RE/MAX Estate Properties) 12 / 12 The backyard. (RE/MAX Estate Properties)

Sliding iron-and-glass doors navigate living spaces complete with wide-plank floors and sleek, modern fixtures. A dual-sided fireplace anchors the living room, and the kitchen adds heaps of Caesarstone and quartzite.

Four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms complete the home, which sits just off Abbot Kinney Boulevard about a mile from the beach.

Austin, 56, wrestled from the late 1980s until 2003 and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009. One of the sport’s most iconic figures, he recently turned to television, hosting “Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Challenge” for five seasons and “Straight Up Steve Austin,” which recently aired its second season on USA Network.

Denise Fast of RE/MAX Estate Properties holds the listing.