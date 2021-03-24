John Fogerty wants $9 million for his new-look Encino mansion

John Fogerty has put in the work, and now he’s looking to cash out in Encino. After a dramatic remodel, the Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman has listed his 9,000-square-foot house in the San Fernando Valley for $9 million.

Fogerty, the Berkeley native who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with hits such as “Proud Mary” and “Fortunate Son,” bought the property three years ago for $6.75 million from Michael Sugar, the film and TV producer behind “Spotlight” and “13 Reasons Why.” One could be forgiven for not recognizing it, though, as Fogerty changed just about everything during his stay.

Built in 2016 as a traditional-style spot with light shades of blue on the outside and neutral tones inside, the home now sports a striking exterior of shingles and stained wood. A portico entry of glass and steel leads inside.

John Fogerty completely remodeled the 9,000-square-foot San Fernando Valley residence during his stay. (NearMap)

Fogerty invested the living spaces with lumber; wood lines floors, walls and ceilings in the kitchen, dining room and the indoor-outdoor family room, which has a built-in fireplace. He added shades of black in the living room and movie theater and blue in the lounge, where there’s a wet bar.

Elsewhere are six bedrooms and eight bathrooms across two stories. A front-facing terrace takes in views of the neighborhood, and a rooftop deck overlooks a backyard with a fountain-fed swimming pool and spa surrounded by dense landscaping and a turf lawn.

Fogerty, 75, co-founded Creedence Clearwater Revival in the 1960s, and the prolific rock band released seven albums from 1968 to 1972, with hits including “Bad Moon Rising,” “Green River” and “Down on the Corner.” He’s enjoyed a successful solo career in the decades since, and last year he put out “Fogerty’s Factory,” an album he recorded during the pandemic.

Josh and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman of California hold the listing. Neither could be reached for comment.