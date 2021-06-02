Boxer Sugar Ray Leonard aims for $46.5 million in Pacific Palisades

Boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard is trying to knock out a near-record sale in Pacific Palisades, listing his grand villa in the Riviera neighborhood for $46.5 million.

It’ll rank among the coastal community’s most expensive sales ever if he gets his price. The current record was set earlier this year when media mogul Shane Smith sold his Mediterranean-style compound for $48.67 million.

The listing marks Leonard’s second attempt at selling the prized property. He first offered it up for $52 million in 2019, The Times previously reported.

1 / 13 The ivy-covered exterior. (Hilton & Hyland) 2 / 13 The living room. (Hilton & Hyland) 3 / 13 The entry. (Hilton & Hyland) 4 / 13 The family room. (Hilton & Hyland) 5 / 13 The dining room. (Hilton & Hyland) 6 / 13 The bedroom. (Hilton & Hyland) 7 / 13 The pool. (Hilton & Hyland) 8 / 13 The lawn. (Hilton & Hyland) 9 / 13 The guesthouse. (Hilton & Hyland) 10 / 13 The fountain. (Hilton & Hyland) 11 / 13 The tennis court. (Hilton & Hyland) 12 / 13 The 1.8-acre estate. (Hilton & Hyland) 13 / 13 The back of the home. (Hilton & Hyland)

Spanning 1.8 acres, the leafy spread centers on a 16,700-square-foot house built by Richard Landry, the architect whose mega-mansions have been lived in by stars such as Michael Jackson and Sylvester Stallone. He took inspiration from Florentine villas for the design, and the Italian-style architecture includes grand public spaces with arched doorways, dramatic beams and custom art.

In addition to seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, there’s a two-story family room, formal dining room, screening room, gourmet kitchen and solarium framed by stone columns. Balconies and terraces take in the landscaped grounds, which add a motor court, guesthouse, tennis court, oval swimming pool and putting green surrounded by sprawling lawns.

Leonard, 65, is considered one of the greatest boxers of all time. From 1977 to 1997, he won 36 of his 40 fights en route to world titles in five different weight divisions and an Olympic gold medal.

Drew Fenton of Hilton & Hyland and Tomer Fridman of Compass hold the listing.