Skateboarder Ryan Sheckler quietly sells San Clemente home for $3 million
Skateboarding star and San Clemente native Ryan Sheckler just closed a sale in his hometown, unloading his coastal home a few blocks from the beach for $3 million in an off-market deal.
That’s a profit of $500,000 over what he paid in 2015, records show.
There’s no half-pipe, but the two-story spot has plenty of other amenities, including a billiards room, hot tub, custom built-ins for skateboard storage and dining cabana with an outdoor fireplace.
Stacked stone covers the exterior, and the living spaces add distinct style with fireplaces and TVs built into walls of polished concrete. Wide-plank floors and pocketing doors touch up the 3,000-square-foot floor plan.
Elsewhere are four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. A deck faces the ocean at the front of the home, and out back, there’s a private space with turf and citrus trees.
A skater since the late 1990s, Sheckler racked up eight medals — three gold — at the Summer X Games over the course of his career. The 31-year-old also starred in three seasons of the reality TV show “Life of Ryan,” which aired on MTV from 2007 to 2009.
Mitchel Bohi of Compass held the listing.
