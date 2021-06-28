Kelly Clarkson sells in Tennessee, buys in Toluca Lake

It’s been a busy year in the real estate realm for Kelly Clarkson. While she tries to sell her 10,000-square-foot Encino farmhouse for $9 million, the Grammy-winning singer just dropped $5.445 million on a Colonial-style spot a few miles east in Toluca Lake, The Times has confirmed.

The purchase came days before the “American Idol” alum finally unloaded her Tennessee mega-mansion for $6.3 million. She had been shopping the 20,000-square-foot showplace around since 2017.

Her latest home is a bit smaller at 5,000 square feet but offers plenty of exterior space with a one-acre lot. A brick motor court sets a stately tone in front, and out back, there’s an amenity-loaded yard with a swimming pool, spa, tennis court, guesthouse and gazebo.

The Colonial-style home opens to a backyard with a pool, spa, guesthouse and tennis court. (Google Earth)

Splashes of color keep things interesting inside. A bright yellow fireplace runs floor-to-ceiling in the sun room, and the dining room is wrapped in floral wallpaper. Whitewashed beams top brick floors in the kitchen, which is anchored by a wood island.

Other highlights include a rotunda-style breakfast nook and primary suite with a fireplace. Including the one-story guesthouse, there are five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

Clarkson, 39, rose to stardom in 2002 when she won the inaugural season of the singing competition series “American Idol.” Since then, she has released eight studio albums including the Grammy-winning records “Breakaway” and “Stronger.” In 2019, she began hosting a daytime talk show called “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” which has won three Daytime Emmy Awards in two seasons.

John Michael Iglar of Douglas Elliman held the listing. He couldn’t be reached for comment.