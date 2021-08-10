Leonardo DiCaprio lists the Los Feliz home he bought from Moby

Near the foothills of Griffith Park, Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio is asking $5.75 million for a 95-year-old home he bought from musician Moby three years ago.

It’s not his main house; that’s found on the coast of Malibu, where he paid $23 million for a 1.8-acre estate in 2016. The “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood” star bought the stately Los Feliz retreat for a family member in 2018, The Times previously reported.

Moby dramatically renovated the English traditional-style spot during his stay, and it looks about the same as it did then, with custom millwork, groin-vault ceilings and three elaborate fireplaces. Hidden behind gates and towering hedges, the two-story home holds five bedrooms and seven bathrooms across 4,644 square feet.

White walls and hardwood floors keep things clean in the common spaces, but the house holds a few surprises, including a lofted study and a gym with whitewashed brick. Down below, a secret entrance accesses a guest suite with its own steam room.

Out back, an outdoor living room descends to a leafy space with a swimming pool, spa and patio.

DiCaprio, 46, won an Academy Award for his leading role in the 2015 epic “The Revenant.” Before that, he garnered Oscar consideration for his work in “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape,” “The Aviator,” “Blood Diamond” and “The Wolf of Wall Street.” Next year, the L.A. native is set to star in Martin Scorsese’s latest film, “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

Brett Lawyer of Hilton & Hyland holds the listing.