Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis shed Hidden Valley home for $10.35 million
In the guard-gated enclave of Hidden Valley, married actors Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have sold their East Coast-inspired home for $10.35 million.
That’s a hair more than the price they paid in 2014, when they bought the place from former Viacom Chief Executive Tom Freston for $10.215 million. Kutcher and Kunis had been shopping it around since 2020, originally asking $14 million.
They’re still staying in the Beverly Hills Post Office area. During the pandemic, the couple built a sustainable six-acre compound called KuKu Farms, complete with a cornfield and barn.
The Hidden Valley home is a bit more traditional, spanning half an acre and centering on a two-story house built in 1999. Stone and shutters adorn the exterior, and inside, living spaces are dressed in oak floors and custom moldings.
In 7,351 square feet there are five bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, a cook’s kitchen, breakfast nook, formal dining room and mahogany office. The lower level adds a wine room, sauna and gym.
French doors and picture windows overlook the leafy backyard, where a covered patio descends via dual staircases to a lawn with a swimming pool and spa.
Kutcher starred in the sitcom “That ’70s Show” before appearing in the films “My Boss’s Daughter,” “The Butterfly Effect” and “Guess Who.” More recently, the 43-year-old portrayed Steve Jobs in “Jobs” and has also expanded his investments as a venture capitalist over the last half-decade.
A native of Ukraine, Kunis also starred in “That ’70s Show” before breakout roles in “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” and “Black Swan,” for which she won a Golden Globe. Her more recent credits include “Friends with Benefits,” “Ted” and “Oz the Great and Powerful.”
Drew Fenton and Justin Paul Huchel of Hilton & Hyland held the listing. Christopher Huddleston of the Sher Group represented the buyer.
