Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis shed Hidden Valley home for $10.35 million

In the guard-gated enclave of Hidden Valley, married actors Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have sold their East Coast-inspired home for $10.35 million.

That’s a hair more than the price they paid in 2014, when they bought the place from former Viacom Chief Executive Tom Freston for $10.215 million. Kutcher and Kunis had been shopping it around since 2020, originally asking $14 million.

They’re still staying in the Beverly Hills Post Office area. During the pandemic, the couple built a sustainable six-acre compound called KuKu Farms, complete with a cornfield and barn.

The Hidden Valley home is a bit more traditional, spanning half an acre and centering on a two-story house built in 1999. Stone and shutters adorn the exterior, and inside, living spaces are dressed in oak floors and custom moldings.

1 / 12 The exterior. (Simon Berlyn) 2 / 12 The patio. (Simon Berlyn) 3 / 12 The entry. (Simon Berlyn) 4 / 12 The living room. (Simon Berlyn) 5 / 12 The office. (Simon Berlyn) 6 / 12 The kitchen. (Simon Berlyn) 7 / 12 The dining room. (Simon Berlyn) 8 / 12 The breakfast nook. (Simon Berlyn) 9 / 12 The primary bedroom. (Simon Berlyn) 10 / 12 The bathroom. (Simon Berlyn) 11 / 12 The pool. (Simon Berlyn) 12 / 12 The backyard. (Simon Berlyn)

In 7,351 square feet there are five bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, a cook’s kitchen, breakfast nook, formal dining room and mahogany office. The lower level adds a wine room, sauna and gym.

French doors and picture windows overlook the leafy backyard, where a covered patio descends via dual staircases to a lawn with a swimming pool and spa.

Kutcher starred in the sitcom “That ’70s Show” before appearing in the films “My Boss’s Daughter,” “The Butterfly Effect” and “Guess Who.” More recently, the 43-year-old portrayed Steve Jobs in “Jobs” and has also expanded his investments as a venture capitalist over the last half-decade.

A native of Ukraine, Kunis also starred in “That ’70s Show” before breakout roles in “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” and “Black Swan,” for which she won a Golden Globe. Her more recent credits include “Friends with Benefits,” “Ted” and “Oz the Great and Powerful.”

Drew Fenton and Justin Paul Huchel of Hilton & Hyland held the listing. Christopher Huddleston of the Sher Group represented the buyer.