Real Estate

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis shed Hidden Valley home for $10.35 million

The 1990s home includes five bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, a mahogany office, bar, wine cellar, sauna and gym.
(Simon Berlyn)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
In the guard-gated enclave of Hidden Valley, married actors Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have sold their East Coast-inspired home for $10.35 million.

That’s a hair more than the price they paid in 2014, when they bought the place from former Viacom Chief Executive Tom Freston for $10.215 million. Kutcher and Kunis had been shopping it around since 2020, originally asking $14 million.

They’re still staying in the Beverly Hills Post Office area. During the pandemic, the couple built a sustainable six-acre compound called KuKu Farms, complete with a cornfield and barn.

The Hidden Valley home is a bit more traditional, spanning half an acre and centering on a two-story house built in 1999. Stone and shutters adorn the exterior, and inside, living spaces are dressed in oak floors and custom moldings.

The exterior.  (Simon Berlyn)
The patio.  (Simon Berlyn)
The entry.  (Simon Berlyn)
The living room.  (Simon Berlyn)
The office.  (Simon Berlyn)
The kitchen.  (Simon Berlyn)
The dining room.  (Simon Berlyn)
The breakfast nook.  (Simon Berlyn)
The primary bedroom.  (Simon Berlyn)
The bathroom.  (Simon Berlyn)
The pool.  (Simon Berlyn)
The backyard.  (Simon Berlyn)

In 7,351 square feet there are five bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, a cook’s kitchen, breakfast nook, formal dining room and mahogany office. The lower level adds a wine room, sauna and gym.

French doors and picture windows overlook the leafy backyard, where a covered patio descends via dual staircases to a lawn with a swimming pool and spa.

Kutcher starred in the sitcom “That ’70s Show” before appearing in the films “My Boss’s Daughter,” “The Butterfly Effect” and “Guess Who.” More recently, the 43-year-old portrayed Steve Jobs in “Jobs” and has also expanded his investments as a venture capitalist over the last half-decade.

A native of Ukraine, Kunis also starred in “That ’70s Show” before breakout roles in “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” and “Black Swan,” for which she won a Golden Globe. Her more recent credits include “Friends with Benefits,” “Ted” and “Oz the Great and Powerful.”

Drew Fenton and Justin Paul Huchel of Hilton & Hyland held the listing. Christopher Huddleston of the Sher Group represented the buyer.

Real Estate
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

