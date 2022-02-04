Advertisement
Real Estate

Joe Pesci sells extremely 1980s New Jersey mansion for $5 million

The cream-colored waterfront home opens to a private dock overlooking Barnegat Bay.
(RE/MAX)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
On the coast of New Jersey, an Art Deco-style mansion that screams Joe Pesci has been sold by the man himself for $5 million.

The Oscar-winning actor, who grew up in the Garden State, bought the property in 1994 for $850,000. He’d been shopping it around for the last three years for $6.5 million before finally finding a buyer. The sale closed on Wednesday.

A mish-mash of the over-the-top style of the 1980s and ’90s, the waterfront estate spans a third of an acre in Lavallette overlooking Barnegat Bay. Dramatically different than its neighbors, the mansion looks like a natural fit for one of Pesci’s gangster characters in films such as “Goodfellas,” “Casino” or “The Irishman.”

The cream-colored waterfront home opens to a private dock overlooking Barnegat Bay.
1/12
The media room.  (RE/MAX)
The cream-colored waterfront home opens to a private dock overlooking Barnegat Bay.
2/12
The staircase.  (RE/MAX)
The cream-colored waterfront home opens to a private dock overlooking Barnegat Bay.
3/12
The atrium.  (RE/MAX)
The cream-colored waterfront home opens to a private dock overlooking Barnegat Bay.
4/12
The open floor plan.  (RE/MAX)
The cream-colored waterfront home opens to a private dock overlooking Barnegat Bay.
5/12
A carousel horse.  (RE/MAX)
The cream-colored waterfront home opens to a private dock overlooking Barnegat Bay.
6/12
The kitchen.  (RE/MAX)
The cream-colored waterfront home opens to a private dock overlooking Barnegat Bay.
7/12
The dining room.  (RE/MAX)
The cream-colored waterfront home opens to a private dock overlooking Barnegat Bay.
8/12
The Art Deco-style home.  (RE/MAX)
The cream-colored waterfront home opens to a private dock overlooking Barnegat Bay.
9/12
The pool.  (RE/MAX)
The cream-colored waterfront home opens to a private dock overlooking Barnegat Bay.
10/12
The dock.  (RE/MAX)
The cream-colored waterfront home opens to a private dock overlooking Barnegat Bay.
11/12
The waterfront home.  (RE/MAX)
The cream-colored waterfront home opens to a private dock overlooking Barnegat Bay.
12/12
The back patio.  (RE/MAX)

The cream-colored home flaunts a curvaceous exterior topped by a glass atrium. Inside, a sculptural staircase winds its way upstairs.

Other highlights include a rounded dining room under a gold lighting fixture, as well as a memorabilia-filled media room complete with a “Lethal Weapon” pinball machine. There’s also a gold-colored barbershop chair, a carousel horse, an elevator, an office, eight bedrooms and eight bathrooms — including a primary suite with a private balcony.

Multiple terraces overlook the back patio, where steps descend to a heated swimming pool and spa. A private dock completes the scene.

Pesci, 78, won the Academy Award for best supporting actor for his role in the 1990 mob movie “Goodfellas.” A longtime collaborator with Martin Scorsese, he worked with the director in the films “Raging Bull,” “Casino” and “The Irishman.” His other notable credits include “Home Alone” and “My Cousin Vinny.”

Michael Puccio of RE/MAX Central held the listing. Lawrence Greenberg of M. Van Sciver Realtors represented the buyer.

Real Estate
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

