Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman want $1.55 million for Mt. Washington perch

Over the last decade, actors Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman have amassed an impressive real estate collection across L.A. with homes in hip neighborhoods such as Silver Lake, Los Feliz and Hollywood Hills.

Now, the pair are looking to cut one loose, listing their scenic home in Mount Washington for $1.55 million.

Records show the pair, who married in 1982 but have since separated, bought the property in 2018 for $1.3 million. Spanning three stories on a hillside lot, the loft-like residence takes in sweeping views of the city and canyon through walls of windows and multiple decks.

1 / 9 The living room. (Scott Everts / Ryan Lahiff) 2 / 9 The lounge. (Scott Everts / Ryan Lahiff) 3 / 9 The kitchen. (Scott Everts / Ryan Lahiff) 4 / 9 The dining room. (Scott Everts / Ryan Lahiff) 5 / 9 The bedroom. (Scott Everts / Ryan Lahiff) 6 / 9 The deck. (Scott Everts / Ryan Lahiff) 7 / 9 The second deck. (Scott Everts / Ryan Lahiff) 8 / 9 The three-story residence. (Scott Everts / Ryan Lahiff) 9 / 9 Aerial view of the home. (Scott Everts / Ryan Lahiff)

Warm woods mix with white walls in the 1,864-square-foot floor plan, which holds two bedrooms, three bathrooms, a lounge and loggia room. The most impressive space comes in the two-story living room complete with custom built-ins and a black tile fireplace.

Advertisement

The property includes a second parcel, and the pair combine for roughly half an acre.

Paul Lester and Aileen Comora of the Agency hold the listing.

Devito, 77, has starred in dozens of films over the last five decades with standout roles in “Matilda,” “Twins” and “Batman Returns.” More recently, he plays Frank Reynolds in the sitcom “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”

Perlman, 74, won four Emmy Awards for her role in the iconic sitcom “Cheers.” On the film side, she appeared in “Canadian Bacon,” “Matilda” and “The Sessions.”