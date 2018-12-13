Boxer Andre Berto lists his Beverly Hills home at $9 million; it's a knockout

Andre Berto, a two-time welterweight boxing world champion, is ready to go a few rounds in the Beverly Hills housing market. He’s put his modern home in the area on the market for $8.995 million, records show.
Built in 2016, the boxy two-story features 12-foot-high ceilings, wide-plank floors and an expansive terrace/patio that spans the upper level. About 4,900 square feet of interior includes an open-plan kitchen and dining area, a living room with a fireplace, five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.
The master suite, which has a private patio, is reached by a floating staircase.
The house sits on a third of an acre lot with lawn, mature landscaping and a swimming pool with a spa. Garage space sits off the front.
Berto, 35, has twice held the WBC welterweight title and won a bronze medal in 2003 at the World Championships in Bangkok. The Haitian American fighter, whose record is 32-5 with 24 knockouts, in August fought former welterweight champion Devon Alexander, winning the match by split decision.
Berto bought the Beverly Hills house a year ago for $6.62 million.
Shaye Sullwold of the Cosmopolitan Group holds the listing.