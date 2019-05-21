Actors Anna Camp and Skylar Astin list secluded Spanish home in Los Feliz

Actors Anna Camp and Skylar Astin, known for their appearances in the “Pitch Perfect” films, have put their Spanish-style home in Los Feliz on the market for $2.45 million.
Walls, hedges and dense landscaping privatize the property, which centers on a one-story home built in 1923. An antique wooden gate enters into a garden courtyard, and other outdoor spaces include a covered patio and a backyard with a swimming pool and spa.
Inside, arched doorways, wrought ironwork, Palladian-style windows and a tile fireplace tie the home to its roots. Across 3,168 square feet, there are four bedrooms and three bathrooms.
Past a Saltillo-tiled foyer, there’s a living room with floor-to-ceiling shelves, an eat-in kitchen with new cabinetry and a dining room with French doors and clerestories. Varying shades of hardwood cover the floors.
The property, a few blocks away from Griffith Park, sits on about a quarter of an acre and has a two-car garage. A studio apartment lies above the garage.
Camp, 36, has racked up film and TV credits over the past decade including appearances in “Mad Men,” “The Good Wife” and “The Mindy Project.” She has also appeared in HBO’s “True Blood.”
Astin, 31, starred in the first two installments of “Pitch Perfect,” as well as “Cavemen,” “21 & Over” and “Flock of Dudes.” On the TV side, he appeared in “Graves” and “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.”
The pair reportedly separated this year after three years of marriage. They bought the place in 2016 for $1.98 million, records show.
Boni Bryant and Joe Reichling of Compass hold the listing.