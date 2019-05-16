Actors Anne Heche and James Tupper seek $4 million for Hancock Park home

The marital home of actors Anne Heche and James Tupper has come on the market in Hancock Park for $3.95 million.
The two-story home, built in 2009 with a design inspired by Mediterranean Revival architecture, is set behind hedges and gates on just under a quarter-acre. The property includes a swimming pool, a cabana and lawn. A wide loggia with a wood-burning fireplace creates additional living space outside.
The 4,652-square-foot house is anchored by a two-story great room comprising a family room area and a chef’s kitchen with a center island. Formal living and dining rooms sit off the entry, which holds a wrap-around staircase.
A media room/den, an office, five bedrooms and five bathrooms complete the floor plan.
Heche, 49, is known for her film roles in “Donnie Brasco” (1997), “Six Days Seven Nights” (1998) and “John Q” (2002). More recently, she has appeared on the police drama “Chicago P.D.”
Tupper, 53, has credits that include the television series “Men in Trees,” “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Mercy.” He currently appears on the HBO show “Big Little Lies.”
The couple, who reportedly went their separate ways last year, bought the property a decade ago for $1.85 million. In recent years, the house has been leased out for $15,000 to $20,000 a month, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
Billy Rose of the Agency holds the listing.