‘Live in love’: Anne Heche was buried on Mother’s Day and rests with Hollywood stars

Anne Heche was buried on Sunday. She died last year after a fiery car crash at age 53.

Mother’s Day was a bittersweet occasion for Anne Heche’s loved ones.

The Emmy- and Tony-nominated actor known for “Six Days Seven Nights” and “Another World” was laid to rest Sunday, The Times has confirmed. Heche, whose body was cremated, was buried at Hollywood Forever Cemetery nine months after she died in August 2022 at age 53.

Heche’s remains were placed in the cemetery’s Cathedral Mausoleum, which overlooks its central lake. She joins a number of stars resting at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, including Mickey Rooney, Judy Garland, Rudolph Valentino, Mel Blanc, Marion Davies and Cecil B. DeMille.

A representative for Heche said her crypt is next to Rooney’s crypt and across from those of musicians Chris Cornell and Johnny Ramone.

“Mother, actress, writer, director, creator, believer,” reads the inscription on her plaque. “Live in love.”

The plaque is engraved with the star’s full name (Anne Celeste Heche), her birth and death years and an image of a butterfly. The plaque also features a picture of Heche in a striped shirt.

Anne Heche’s plaque at Hollywood Forever Cemetery. (Estate of Anne Heche)

“She loved everyone so passionately and deeply and her children, her legacy, thank everyone for their support and love through this difficult time and are grateful to be able to honor their mother, on Mother’s Day,” a representative said in a statement shared Monday with The Times.

Heche was laid to rest months before the one-year anniversary of her death. The actor died Aug. 12, 2022, a week after she crashed her car into a Mar Vista home, which then caught fire.

She was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital in critical condition. Days after her hospitalization, Heche was declared “brain dead,” then was deemed legally dead a day later.

Advertisement

Heche’s career spanned decades. She was best known for her work in the long-running NBC soap opera “Another World,” where she took on two roles. She won a Daytime Emmy for her work in 1991.

Her film credits include the 1997 movies “Donnie Brasco,” “Volcano” and “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” and later works such as “Six Days Seven Nights” (1998), “Return to Paradise” (1998) and “John Q” (2002). She had a trio of projects slated for release this year — the rom-com “Frankie Meets Jack,” action-adventure “Supercell” and horror flick “You’re Killing Me.”

Heche also gained notoriety for her high-profile romance with Ellen DeGeneres. The actors met at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in March 1997 and dated until August 2000.

In January, Viva Editions published Heche’s posthumous book, “Call Me Anne,” her second memoir. Through his mother’s Instagram, Heche’s son Homer Laffoon wrote that the book “is the product of mom’s further efforts to share her story and to help others where she could.”

“‘Call Me Anne’ is the result and I know she was excited to share with the world,” he wrote. “So, mom, here I am sharing it with the community you created, may it flourish and take on a life of it’s own, as you would have wanted.”