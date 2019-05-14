‘Law & Order’ actor Benjamin Bratt sends scenic Topanga home to market

After a decade in Topanga, Benjamin Bratt is ready for a scene change. The “Law & Order” actor has put his Midcentury home of 10 years up for sale at $4.8 million.
Reached by a private tree-lined road on five bucolic acres, the property is a retreat in the fullest sense. Known as Powderhorn Ranch, it holds a 1950s home, a guest casita, horse arena, swimming pool, spa and a series of scenic decks and nooks that overlook the surrounding parkland.
Designed by Kanner Architects, the main residence is brimming with Midcentury Modern style. Walls of glass and clerestories brighten the living spaces, most of which are sandwiched between beamed ceilings and hardwood floors.
In 3,500 square feet, there are three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a step-down living room with a fireplace, a dining area and a modern chef’s kitchen. Through sliding glass doors, the common spaces expand to covered sun decks.
Lawns and gravel fill out the grounds. Across the property, the whitewashed guesthouse adds an office and lounge with a freestanding fireplace.
Bratt, 55, starred in 95 episodes of “Law & Order” as Det. Rey Curtis, and more recently, he appeared in “E-Ring,” “The Cleaner” and “24: Live Another Day.” On the film side, his credits include “Doctor Strange,” “The Infiltrator” and “Coco.”
Records show he bought the ranch in 2009 for $2.375 million.
Paul Ferra and Melissa Oliver of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage hold the listing.