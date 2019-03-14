Following prison sentence, former NFL pro Brandon Browner sells Pomona home

Brandon Browner, the former NFL player who is currently serving eight years in prison after pleading no contest to an attempted murder charge and other misdemeanors, has sold his Pomona home for $825,000.
The two-time Super Bowl champion was charged in July with breaking into an ex-girlfriend’s home in nearby La Verne and assaulting her while her two young children were present. He was sentenced in December.
Spanning 3,668 square feet, the cul-de-sac estate offers five bedrooms and four bathrooms across two stories. Floors of carpet and tile alternate in the common spaces, which include a living room, formal dining room, office, family room with a corner fireplace and kitchen with a breakfast bar.
Each level holds a master suite. Downstairs, custom farmhouse doors slide open to a media room.
The grounds span half an acre, and the grassy backyard expands to a gated patio with a swimming pool.
Spacelle Williams of Nationwide Real Estate Execs held the listing.
Browner, 34, attended Oregon State but went undrafted in 2005. As a member of the dynamic “Legion of Boom” backfield for the Seahawks, he made a Pro Bowl and won a Super Bowl ring in 2014. The next season he went to the New England Patriots and won a second Super Bowl.
Records show he bought the property in 2014 for $656,000 and listed it last October for $850,000.