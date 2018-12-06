Brooke Shields puts cozy Pacific Palisades retreat up for lease

In the upper Riviera area of Pacific Palisades, the home of actress Brooke Shields is up for lease at $24,995 a month, records show.
The “Pretty Baby” star has owned the three-story retreat for over two decades since buying it in 1997 with then-husband tennis star Andre Agassi for $3.25 million, The Times previously reported.
The gated estate features brick and lumber on the outside and Douglas Fir hardwood floors on the inside. In 5,345 square feet, there’s a formal dining room, a center-island kitchen with marble counter tops and a family room with a stone fireplace.
French doors line the living room, which opens to a wraparound deck that takes in canyon views from the property’s hillside perch. The home comes furnished, according to the listing.
Five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms fill out the rest of the interior. The third floor is dedicated to the master suite, which features two fireplaces, an office, a lounge, a freestanding tub and a balcony.
Outdoors, the property descends to a stone-lined pool and spa, as well as a viewing deck.
Chris Cortazzo of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage and Dan Urbach of the Agency hold the listing.
Shields, 53, starred in the films “The Blue Lagoon” and “Endless Love” before attending Princeton University in the ’80s. Her more recent credits include “Lipstick Jungle” and “Jane the Virgin.”
She married Agassi in 1997, and the pair divorced two years later. Shields later married screenwriter Chris Henchy, with whom she has two daughters.