Longtime Laker Byron Scott passes Playa Vista town home to new owner

NBA player-turned-coach Byron Scott is walking away a winner from a recent home sale in Playa Vista. The former Laker sold his two-story town home in the area for $998,000, or $8,000 over the asking price.
Scott not only netted more than the asking price, he also doubled his investment. Records show he bought the property seven years ago for $480,000.
The 1,560-square-foot residence is part of an 86-unit complex found two miles from the beach. Hardwood lines the main level, which holds a living room with a fireplace, a dining area and a kitchen with a curved breakfast bar. A balcony sits off the common area.
The upstairs master suite — one of two bedrooms and three bathrooms — adds a second balcony.
In addition to two parking spaces, community amenities include a swimming pool and sports court.
Taria Lewis of Tolbert and Associates holds the listing. Brooke Bryant of RE/MAX Estate Properties represented the buyer.
Scott, 58, spent 10 of his 14 NBA seasons with the Lakers and won three championships with the team during the Showtime era. He shifted to coaching around the turn of the century, winning Coach of the Year with the New Orleans Hornets in 2008 and serving as head coach of the Lakers from 2014-16.