Pro wrestler Chris Jericho seeks new champion for Florida home

Former WWE star Chris Jericho is looking to knock out a home sale in Odessa, Fla. His lakefront estate, complete with 175 feet of water frontage, is on the market for $1.149 million.
The Tampa suburb will remain the wrestler’s stomping ground, it seems. Earlier this year, he slammed down $3.255 million for a six-acre mansion on Odessa’s Lake Keystone, The Times reported.
This one’s on Lake Breckenridge and sits behind gates on a two-acre lot. Palm trees and stone columns frame the entry, which opens to 4,872 square feet of neutral-toned living spaces.
Alternating between floors of tile, carpet and laminate wood, the common spaces include a formal dining room, bonus room and living room with sliding glass doors. Coffered ceilings top a family room with a fireplace, and the center-island kitchen takes in views of the water.
Four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms complete the one-story floor plan.
Outside, an enclosed patio adds a swimming pool, a spa and an outdoor kitchen. Nearby, lawn descends to sandy beachfront.
Julie Simon of Mihara & Associates holds the listing.
Jericho, 48, has spent more than two decades in professional wrestling, winning the undisputed WWF championship once, the world heavyweight championship three times and the intercontinental championship nine times. In addition, he’s the lead singer of Atlanta heavy metal band Fozzy, which has released seven studio albums since 2000.
Earlier this year, he joined the newly created wrestling promotion All Elite Wrestling.