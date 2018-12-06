Sportscaster Curt Menefee’s Studio City home goes live on the market

Veteran sportscaster Curt Menefee, who hosts “Fox NFL Sunday,” has put his Studio City home up for sale. Built in 1962, the modern-vibe residence is listed for $2.569 million.
Spanning nearly an acre up in the hills, the one-story home is backed by a swimming pool and fire-pit lounge with dramatic views of the city lights. Inside, four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms are spread across 3,032 square feet of living space.
A stacked-stone fireplace anchors the expansive great room, which connects living and dining areas. Across the space, white cabinetry and custom stone counters fill the kitchen.
The home also holds a gym, a two-car garage, and a master suite that opens directly outside. Grass and landscaping touch up the backyard.
Peter Lorimer of PLG Estates holds the listing.
Menefee has hosted “Fox NFL Sunday” since 2006, and his current co-hosts are Jimmy Johnson, Howie Long, Michael Strahan and Terry Bradshaw. He also hosts UFC on Fox and has provided coverage for soccer, baseball and boxing.