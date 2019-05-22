TV producer Dan Cutforth looks to cut loose from Studio City estate

A few months after picking up a Cape Cod-style home in Toluca Lake, reality TV veteran Dan Cutforth is looking to sell his old spot in Studio City. The remodeled Traditional-style home is on the market for $4.2 million, records show.
Set on a cul-de-sac, the property adds some privacy with a motor court and gated courtyard filled with gardens. Through double doors, a two-story foyer kicks off the stylish interior.
Floors of tile and herringbone mix with crisp white walls in the living spaces. On the main level, there’s a living room with a white-painted brick fireplace, indoor-outdoor dining room, spacious kitchen with stone countertops, media room and office.
French doors expand the space outside to a side deck. Out back, hanging lights top a romantic patio with a swimming pool, fireplace, outdoor kitchen and dining area.
Tile takes over on the top level, covering the staircase, bathrooms and master suite fireplace. The bedrooms feature a split-level layout, with many descending to lounges and office spaces.
In total, there are six bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms across 4,621 square feet. In comparison, Cutforth’s new home in Toluca Lake spans 6,800 square feet.
Nick Tatone of Dilbeck Real Estate holds the listing.
Cutforth, 52, is a native of Britain. He’s been busy as a producer since the turn of the century, and his more recent credits include “Top Chef,” “Project Runway” and “Cold Justice.”
As a director, he primarily helms music documentaries, such as “Katy Perry: Part of Me” and “Under the Electric Sky.”