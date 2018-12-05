MMA’s Dan Henderson looks to knock out sale of Temecula compound

Retired MMA star Dan Henderson won 47 bouts during his impressive career, but his next challenge comes in Temecula, where he’s trying to sell his equestrian estate for $1.35 million.
Spanning 4.6 acres, the fenced estate offers paddocks, riding arenas and a custom home built in 2004. It holds four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms across 4,671 square feet.
Past a two-story foyer, there’s a living room with beamed ceilings and a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace. Tile floors line the center-island kitchen, and other living spaces include an office with built-ins and a billiards room with a wet bar.
A pair of balconies take views of the surrounding mountains and grounds.
There’s a lagoon-style pool with a waterslide out back, as well as a cabana stocked with a kitchen and a TV. Solar panels, turf yards and an RV garage round out the property.
Karin McCoy of Allison James Estates & Homes holds the listing.
Henderson, 48, retired two years ago after a career that saw him win the UFC 17 Middleweight Tournament Championship, the Pride Middleweight Championship and the Strikeforce Light Heavyweight Championship. In addition, he won a gold medal at the 2000 Pan American Championships representing the U.S.
He currently owns a gym in Temecula.