Dr. Dre picks up Pacific Palisades pad for $2.25 million

Music producer and mogul Dr. Dre has added another property to his growing portfolio, buying a home in a gated Pacific Palisades community for $2.25 million, records show.
The Mediterranean-style house sits on a ridge in the Palisades Highlands areawith panoramic mountain and ocean views.
The two-story home, built in 1997, has been updated with wide-plank oak floors, modern fixtures and a gleaming kitchen with a quartz-topped island. A light gray color scheme runs throughout and reinforces the contemporary feel.
Formal living and dining rooms, a family room, four bedrooms and four bathrooms are within about 3,100 square feet of living space. In the master suite, which has a sitting area and fireplace, sliding glass doors open to a private balcony.
Two fire pit features highlight the lower terrace patio.
The property hit the market in May and sold for the asking price, records show. It previously changed hands five years ago for $1.585 million.
Mike Glickman was the listing agent, according to the Multiple Listing Service. Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency represented Dr. Dre, who made the purchase through a trust.
Dr. Dre, 54, is the founder and chief executive of Aftermath Entertainment and Beats Electronics. The Grammy winner has worked with Snoop Dogg, Eminem and 50 Cent, among others.
He owns a number of properties in Los Angeles County, including a massive Brentwood compound that he purchased five years ago from NFL star Tom Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, for $40 million.
Last year, he paid $4.9 million for a custom Calabasas home with a recording studio.